SPRINGFIELD - Alice Rhoda Gnann Ferrell, 96, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Effingham Care Center.

The Effingham County native was a 1943 Newberry College graduate and was a retired teacher, having taught 35 years in four counties, including Effingham. She was member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and a Church Council member. She was former President of Beta Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a former board member of the Georgia Salzburger Society and also the Ebenezer Retreat Center. Mrs. Alice Rhoda also had served as President of the Effingham Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Ferrell Spano; grandson, Frederick Lee Spano (Rima); great-grandsons, Sami, Santino and Carmine Spano; two nephews, David Ferrell and John Ferrell; a niece, Harriett Lambert; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church. Interment followed at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery

A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Effingham Care Center for their wonderful care over the past 12 years.

Remembrances: Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 2966 Ebenezer Road, Rincon, Ga. 31326 or Ebenezer Retreat Center, 2887 Ebenezer Rd., Rincon, Ga. 31326.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.