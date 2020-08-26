1/1
Ms. Angela McDonough
1960 - 2020
GUYTON - Ms. Angela McDonough, 60, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Angela was born in Savannah on March 27, 1960, to James and Betty Johnson. She enjoyed doing word searches, coloring and working on crafts. Her greatest joy came through spending time with her family and talking on the phone with friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Johnson; and son, Erick Levi McDonough. Survivors include: son, Christopher Britton of Guyton; mother, Betty Joyner Johnson of Guyton; sister, Sandra Antee (Ramie) of Guyton; granddaughter, Chelsey Powell of Guyton; nephews, Ramie Antee IV (Heather), Joshua Antee (Nikki) and Jacob Antee (Samantha), all of Guyton; and a number of aunts, and cousins.
Funeral services were conducted at Riggs Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Bural followed in Guyton Cemetery.
Riggs Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Effingham Herald from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home
AUG
24
Service
10:00 AM
Riggs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
