SPRINGFIELD - Arthur H. Exley, 88, passed away Oct. 13, 2019, at Effingham Hospital.

Born in Clyo to Leon G. and Annie Mae Reiser Exley, he graduated from Effingham Academy in 1948 after they moved to Springfield. Ellen Hinely became his bride in 1952.

Arthur retired from Union Camp/International Paper with 39 years of service. He farmed most of those years on the land he loved.

He was an active member for as long as able of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, holding many positions, including vice chairman, Sunday school superintendent and Property Committee chairman. He was a member of Effingham County Farm Bureau, serving on the county board and as Springfield Chapter president.

Memberships he held included Georgia Salzburger Society, Historic Effingham Society and Effingham Young Farmers.

Loving people, he hosted his annual Goose Stew at Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve Party, Exley Christmas reunion and weekly Wednesday Setback Club.

In addition to his parents and wife of 63 years, he was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca E. Wilson and brother, Edwin Exley.

Survivors include his daughter, Susan Exley; son and daughter-in-law, David and Cynthia Exley; grandson, Brett Exley; sister, Mary Z. Turner; brother and sister-in-law, Preston and Mary Exley; sister-in-law, Ree Lee Exley; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421