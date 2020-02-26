GARDEN CITY - Autumn Lee Rahn, 40, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. Autumn was born in Savannah on Oct. 3, 1979, to Glenda and Milton Rahn. She grew up in Effingham County and lived in the area her whole life.
Autumn had received her bachelor's degree in history but furthered her education by receiving a master's degree in education. A great accomplishment by Autumn was receiving the Chancellor's Service Excellence Silver Award in 2015. She held several positions during her work history, of which included, administrative assistant, digital forensics investigator, special projects coordinator and communications police officer. Of all that Autumn achieved, her greatest joy came from loving nature and animals. Above all, she loved and cherished her family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved four-legged companion, Betty; and best friend, Lisa Pinn. Survivors include her parents, Glenda and Milton Rahn; sister and brother-in-law, April M. and Chris Saxon; brother, Clayton C. Rahn; life partner, Steven Carpenter; chosen children, Jaden and Ariel Carpenter; paternal grandparents, Carol and Jeannie Rahn; maternal grandparents, Helen and Bucky "Hue" Savanich; beloved four-legged companion Loki; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were conducted Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Riggs Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Union Cemetery.
