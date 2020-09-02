1/
Bobbie (Davis) Hodges
RINCON - Bobbie Davis Hodges, 75, passed away Aug. 28, 2020 at Candler Hospital.
The Bulloch County native was a real estate owner/agent and was a member of the Savannah Board of Realtors. She was a member of New Hope Christian Church. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Davis and Bill Hodges; five sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include her son, Daniel Lee Davis (Amber); granddaughter, Brooke Davis; step-daughters, Tammy Fay Rowe and Cheryl Hodges; step-son, Bobby Hodges; her sister, Margaret Phillips; and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were conducted Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Rincon Cemetery. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be in place and followed.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

Published in Effingham Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
