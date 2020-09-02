RINCON - Bobbie Davis Hodges, 75, passed away Aug. 28, 2020 at Candler Hospital.

The Bulloch County native was a real estate owner/agent and was a member of the Savannah Board of Realtors. She was a member of New Hope Christian Church. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Davis and Bill Hodges; five sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include her son, Daniel Lee Davis (Amber); granddaughter, Brooke Davis; step-daughters, Tammy Fay Rowe and Cheryl Hodges; step-son, Bobby Hodges; her sister, Margaret Phillips; and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Rincon Cemetery. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be in place and followed.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store