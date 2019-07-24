GUYTON - Brenda Gayle Edwards Reece, 68, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Aug.23, 1950 in Savannah to Charles and Mary Wilson Edwards, who preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Groves High School and Surry Community College. She worked in the airline industry for 35 years, retiring from American Airlines in December 2018. She volunteered for community projects and fed the homeless.

She was an avid horsewoman, who competed for years. She loved her family, friends, horses, God and her best times were at the beach.

Survivors include her son, James D. Money Jr.; brother, Carl Edwards (Dorothy); grandchildren, Jordan, James Trey, Raghan, and Brittin Money; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted July 13, 2019, at Pineora Baptist Church. Entombment followed in Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Brenda's name to Pineora Baptist Church, 131 Elkins Street, Guyton, Ga. 31312.

