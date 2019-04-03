SPRINGFIELD - Brooker Alton Malphus, 69, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence.
The Screven County native was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and was retired from Savannah Sugar Refinery. He was an active member of the Georgia Trappers Association as a wolfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Malphus and Cora Mingledorff; and his sister, Donna Mingledorff.
Survivors include his daughter, Heather April Malphus; granddaughter, Lacey Bri-Ann Crawford; grandson, Brooker Anthony "Brooks" Almedia; sisters, Mary M. Knight and Susie M. Rountree; brothers, William Elliott "Bookie" Malphus and Ernest Ronald "Ronnie" Malphus; former wife, Sue Davis Malphus; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Published in Effingham Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2019