The Screven County native was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and was retired from Savannah Sugar Refinery. He was an active member of the Georgia Trappers Association as a wolfer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Malphus and Cora Mingledorff; and his sister, Donna Mingledorff.

Survivors include his daughter, Heather April Malphus; granddaughter, Lacey Bri-Ann Crawford; grandson, Brooker Anthony "Brooks" Almedia; sisters, Mary M. Knight and Susie M. Rountree; brothers, William Elliott "Bookie" Malphus and Ernest Ronald "Ronnie" Malphus; former wife, Sue Davis Malphus; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

2460 Highway 21 South

Rincon , GA 31326

