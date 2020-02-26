GUYTON - Callie Louise Brannen, 78, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Louise was born Jan.25, 1942, in Guyton to the late John and Callie Simmons. She was a graduate of Effingham County High School.

Louise enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She was an avid painter and many of the decorations around her home were handmade. Being outdoors and gardening brought great joy to her life. She also enjoyed using her creative passion at her workplace, working for the Walmart Bakery as a cake decorator.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, John and Callie Simmons; brother, John H. Simmons; son-in-law, Herbert C. Walden, III.; and stepson-in-law, Danny Beaufort.

She is survived by: her loving husband of 40 years, Gene Brannen; daughter, Shannon Walden of Guyton; step daughters, Selena "Bo" Fort (Herbie), and Karen Beaufort both of Guyton; grandchildren, Jennifer, Miranda(Kyle) and Sara; sister, Sara Shearouse; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was conducted Feb. 22, 2020, in Guyton Cemetery.

Riggs Funeral Home, Guyton