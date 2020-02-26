GUYTON - Cathryn Fay "Kathy" Huncke, 65, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at Pruitt Seaside.
She was a native of Effingham County and was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Robert Huncke and Ruby Lene Peeples Huncke Hargroves.
Survivors include her six siblings and one step-brother, Juanita McClendon of Savannah, Amanda Abbott of Statesboro, Elizabeth Cole (Mark) of Effingham, Dorothy Dasher of Effingham, Betty Pittman (Joey) of Effingham, Edward Hargroves of Effingham and Raymond Albert Hargroves Jr. of Effingham; numerous nieces and nephews; and an uncle, Wilbur Samuel Peeples (Ann) of Palmer, Alaska.
The funeral was conducted Feb. 22, 2020, in the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funderal Home. Interment followed in Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Published in Effingham Herald from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020