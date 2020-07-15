GUYTON - Charles Broughton "Sonny" Peacock Sr., 64, passed away July 13, 2020 at his residence.

The Chatham County native was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. He retired from Morningstar Foods, loved playing baseball, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Jackson Peacock Sr. and Marie Dukehart Peacock; sister, Jane Page Peacock; brother, Edward "Jack" Peacock; nephew, Ricky Page; and father and mother-in-law, Wilbur and Fay Kessler.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Kessler Peacock; daughter, Summer (Jason) Dean; son, Charles B. "Sonny" Peacock Jr.; grandchildren, Wren Pratt and Brody Dean; brother, Ronny Peacock; sister, Becky Peacock; sister-in-law, Cheryl Peacock; brother-in-law, Barry (Lori) Kessler; nieces, Amy, Barbara Jean, Sherry, Donna, Lyn, Jessie, and Hannah; nephews, Trey, Tony, Jamie, and Taylor; and great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A special thanks to Brooke Ward, Lisa King and Amanda Dixon for the love and care of "Sonny".

Graveside funeral services will conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be given to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 3608 Midland Road, Guyton, Ga. 31312.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store