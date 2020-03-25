Mr. Charles E. Williams, aka "Chuck" and "Mr. Charlie," 84, of Eden, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Mobile, Ala., to the late Odis Coe and Maggie Dixon Williams. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Smith Williams, his oldest son, Robert E. "Robbie" Williams, and two sisters, Brenda Kessler and Helen Hartin.
He was a heavy equipment mechanic and welder most of his life, and was still actively welding and fabricating utility trailers and working in his shop. He had been an active member of Reborn Nation Church of God since 1967.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Smalley Williams; children, Billy Joe Williams (Joann), Jonathan Smalley (Amy), Racheal Williams Nasworthy and Michael D. Smalley (Shea); grandchildren, Liza Marie Thomas, Tommy Williams, Craig "Frog" Williams, Danielle Lawson, Cory, Carol, Dylan, Mykala and Destiny Smalley, and Dylan Ham; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Grovenstein of Rincon and Shirley Malphus of Rincon; Rhonda Nebb Scott "Sidekick," and a number of nieces and nephews.
The Homegoing Celebration was conducted Sunday, March 22, 2002, at Reborn Nation, 6924 Ga. Hwy 17, Bloomingdale. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim.
