GUYTON -- Cheryl Ann Perkins, 60, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her residence.
The Norfolk, Va., native had been a service manager at Springfield Ford for 28 years. She loved working in her yard and enjoying her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons, Earl Perkins Jr. (Jane) and Cory Kessler; mother, Carol Penny; sisters, Debbie King and Lynn Penny; brothers, Lloyd Penny and Darrell Penny; and six grandchildren.
Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the funeral home.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421
Published in Effingham Herald from July 17 to July 23, 2019