GUYTON - Mr. David Myers, 36, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital.

David was born in Savannah on May 8, 1984, to James and Rebecca Myers. He had a sense of humor that could make anyone and everyone laugh. He was a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. His greatest joy came through spending time with his children and watching his girls play softball.

David will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Myers. Survivors include his loving wife, Megan Myers; children, Aidan, McKenna, Aubrey, Adelyn and Haylen Myers; father, James Myers, of Rincon; brother, Thomas James Myers, of Bloomingdale; mother-in-law, Patricia Stewart, of Guyton; and many other loving family members and friends.

Graveside services were conducted in Guyton Cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020,.

Riggs Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.

