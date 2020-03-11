Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Tillman Arnsdorff. View Sign Service Information Effingham Chapel - Rincon 2460 Highway 21 South Rincon , GA 31326 (912)-754-6421 Memorial service 2:00 PM Bethel Lutheran Church Springfield , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GUYTON - David Tillman Arnsdorff, 55, died Friday, Feb 28, 2020, at Memorial Health surrounded by his family. David was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend. He was an owner-operator, farmer, avid outdoorsman and two-time cancer survivor.

David was a graduate of Effingham County High School where he was active in the Future Farmers of America and the Rebel Regiment, playing trombone.

Shortly after graduation, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Renee Loper. They began their life together at Pleasant Acres, the family farm, where he resided his entire life.

David's first cancer battle at age 15 against Hodgkin's disease resulted in health implications that would follow him the rest of his life. At age 39, David overcame colon cancer.

Renee, his beloved wife of 36 years, was alongside him the entire journey and the two lived a robust life together while confronting the many health issues with a resilient determination.

David lived the country life where he pursued his other passions of farming, gardening, the development of his own home place, fishing and hunting. On the weekend, you'd often find David and Renee on the Kawasaki Mule exploring the old farm trails and setting out corn for the deer.

The specially constructed Tower of Terror tree stand was a favorite of David's and he loved when Renee would join him to capture the wildlife and deer on film.

David and Renee's beloved pets were a crucial part of their life together. From their Chows, Bear and Panda; Smu, the Shih Tzu; Australian Healers Aussie, Dottie, Dundee and Maxwell; and Hannah, the Maltese; spent the last 15 years with David and, as with all of their pups, were a vital part of their family.

David operated Arnsdorff Farms with his father. It was one of the largest swine-producing farms in Effingham County from the mid 1980s until the late 1990s.

For the past 22 years, he was an owner-operator for BH Transfer in Savannah, providing logistics support for the Port of Savannah.

David is survived by his wife, Renee Loper Arnsdorff, and three brothers, Gregory Emory Arnsdorff of Atlanta, Alan Lee and Patrice Arnsdorff of Guyton, and Ashley Elmo and Allison Arnsdorff of Summerville, S.C. David is also survived by nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly: Grant and Tiffany Arnsdorff, Dustin and Kirbie Arnsdorff and children, Whitley and Langdon, Garrett and Courtney Arnsdorff and daughter Leena of Guyton and Bryson, John and Martha Elizabeth Arnsdorff of Summerville, S.C. and Gracin and Ike Loper of Guyton.

David was predeceased by his parents, Paul Emory and Martha Neidlinger Arnsdorff, and mother-in-law, Robbie Price Lowe.

A memorial service and celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, Springfield. The Rev. Dr. Robert (Bob) LeFavi will officate. The family will receive friends after the conclusion of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 1984 Ga. Hwy 21 North, Springfield, Ga. 31329 or memory of David Arnsdorff at P.O. 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, Tenn. 38148.

