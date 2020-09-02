Donald Lewis Caphton, a nuclear engineer and long-yime resident of Rincon, passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord on Aug. 29, 2020 at the age of 92.

He grew up on Isle of Hope, finished boarding school at Young Harris and earned an engineering degree from Clemson University.

He was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield for many years, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader and deacon. He was also a devoted supporter of the Gideons. Well into his eighties, he volunteered as a disaster relief worker through the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

After the 9-11 attacks in New York, he worked on a disaster relief crew near Ground Zero.

Don enjoyed many and varied interests, including boating, piloting his own aircraft and golf. He was 84 when he shot a hole-in-one and shot his age in his eighties. He attended more than 60 Masters tournaments.

During World War I, he served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Sugamo Guard Force that was entrusted with the responsibility of securing some of the most notorious Japanese war criminals, including Gen. Hideki Tojo.

After his military service, he worked for Dupont and then for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. While on duty with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, he took the first call reporting the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster.

After working in Pennsylvania for many years ,he retired and moved back to the Savannah area.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Martha Ballou Caphton, and sister-in-law, Wilma Caphton. He is preceded in death by his brother, Warren McGregor Caphton.

Uncle Don is lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Lois C. Cowart (Richard), Sharon A. Fruits, David W. Caphton ( Jeannie), Stephen R. Caphton Sr. ( Jeanie), and Stanley L. Caphton (Pam) and many great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Joe Walsh who was a wonderful and supportive friend to Don.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to the First Baptist Church of Springfield at 1435 Ga Hwy 119 N, Springfield, Ga. 31329 or the Gideons International, Effingham Camp, P.O. Box 618, Rincon, GA 31326.

Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Greenwich Cemetery.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store