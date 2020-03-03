Mrs. Dorothy Louise (Wood) Cooler

Service Information
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA
31326
(912)-754-6421
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
View Map
Obituary

GUYTON - Mrs. Dorothy Louise Wood Cooler, 93, passed away March 3, 2020, at Effingham Care Center.
The McDuffie County native was a member of New Providence Baptist Church and the Gideons Auxilliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Cooler Sr., and her son, James Robert Cooler.
Survivors include her children, John P. Cooler Jr. (Rae Ann) of Waycross, Deryl Greenway (Donnie) of Rincon and Esther Godbee (Michael) of Rincon; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and sister, Ann Oglesby of Garden City.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. March 6, 2020, in the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel.
Interment will be in Guyton Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to the Gideons, P.O. Box 618, Rincon, Ga. 31326.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912)754-6421
Published in Effingham Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
