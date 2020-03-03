GUYTON - Mrs. Dorothy Louise Wood Cooler, 93, passed away March 3, 2020, at Effingham Care Center.
The McDuffie County native was a member of New Providence Baptist Church and the Gideons Auxilliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Cooler Sr., and her son, James Robert Cooler.
Survivors include her children, John P. Cooler Jr. (Rae Ann) of Waycross, Deryl Greenway (Donnie) of Rincon and Esther Godbee (Michael) of Rincon; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and sister, Ann Oglesby of Garden City.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. March 6, 2020, in the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel.
Interment will be in Guyton Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to the Gideons, P.O. Box 618, Rincon, Ga. 31326.
