GUYTON - Earl H. "Stan" Standefer, 75, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence.
The Wyoming native retired from the U.S. Navy having served three tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Society of Savannah and a Mason. He was also a recent Honor Flight participant.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard J. Standefer and Alta Miller Standefer; wife, Lillian Elizabeth Tyndall Standefer; step-daughter, Cathy Kulhanek; and sister, Wanda McCrillis.
Survivors include his daughter, Debbie (Shelby) Wilson; three step-sons, Walter J.R. Kulhanek, Ernie (Judy) Kulhanek and Frank (Jen) Kulhanek; three sisters, Grace (Ken) Kelly, Chris Standefer and Kathy (Peter) Kwaak; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his close friend, Nathan (Julie) Montgomery.
Funeral services were conducted Monday in the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home.
Remembrances may be given to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Ga. 31416 or Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org chapter 671.
The family also would like to thank Hospice Savannah and its staff for the wonderful care it provided.
