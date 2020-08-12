Eli Stephen Davis, 69, of Rincon and formerly of Savannah, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Mr. Davis was born in Savannah on Nov.11, 1950, the son of the late Robert R. and Ora Lee Howard Davis. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a container crane operator with the Georgia Ports Authority where he retired after over 30 years of service. He was a former member of Robert McIntire United Methodist Church, which his father helped build. Eli enjoyed music, was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing out on the boat, traveling and was a classic car enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Farmer Davis, and his brother, Wayne Davis. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Malphrus Davis; daughter, Sharon Davis Kerby (Jimbo); son, Brian Thomas Davis; brother, Jimmy Davis (Janis); as well as grandsons, Gavin and Garrett Kerby.

A funeral service was conducted Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Ga. 31406. Burial folat Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Ga. 31416.

