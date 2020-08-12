1/1
Eli Stephen Davis
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eli Stephen Davis, 69, of Rincon and formerly of Savannah, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Mr. Davis was born in Savannah on Nov.11, 1950, the son of the late Robert R. and Ora Lee Howard Davis. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a container crane operator with the Georgia Ports Authority where he retired after over 30 years of service. He was a former member of Robert McIntire United Methodist Church, which his father helped build. Eli enjoyed music, was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing out on the boat, traveling and was a classic car enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Farmer Davis, and his brother, Wayne Davis. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Malphrus Davis; daughter, Sharon Davis Kerby (Jimbo); son, Brian Thomas Davis; brother, Jimmy Davis (Janis); as well as grandsons, Gavin and Garrett Kerby.
A funeral service was conducted Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Ga. 31406. Burial folat Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Ga. 31416.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Effingham Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 9, 2020
Jimmy so sorry to hear about Eli, you and Janis and the girls are in our and
thoughts and prayers.
Mike
Mike Tootle
Friend
August 7, 2020
Jimmy, I am very sorry to hear about you brother’s passing. I want to offer my condolences and prays for the family.

Al Wright
Al Wright
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved