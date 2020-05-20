Ellene Clark
1944 - 2020
Ellene Clark, 75, passed away surrounded by her loving family, May 18, 2020, at Candler Hospital in Savannah. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with Rev. Rick Flowers officiating. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation.
Ellene was born in Mobile, Alabama, on Dec. 8, 1944, to Ted L. Clark and Avanell Metts Clark. Ellene was a member of Countryside Baptist Church of Guyton. She loved people and brightened a room with her laughter.
Ellene is survived by her sisters, Janell Hollingsworth of Guyton and Lanita Solomon(Butch Solomon) of Maynardville, Tennessee; two nephews, two nieces and many great-nephews/nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, niece and nephew,
Memorial contributions in honor of Ellene may be given to Countryside Baptist Church, 1201 Noel C. Conaway Road, Guyton, Ga. 31312. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family, by signing the guest register at www.bakermccullough.com.
Services have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Garden City Chapel, 2794 West U.S. Hwy 80 Garden City, Ga 31408.
(912) 964-2862. www.bakermccullough.com

Published in Effingham Herald from May 20 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
