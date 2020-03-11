RINCON - Eunice Bonnell Hinely, 93, passed away March 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Munnerlyn on July 9, 1926, to Albert Judson Bonnell and Myrtie Belle Hillis Bonnell, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Edward Hinely of Rincon; one sister, Ruth Bonnell Becton; and one great-grandchild, Samantha Faith Waters.

She is survived by a daughter, Gale Hinely Waters (Alan); son, Charles Eugene Hinely (Veronica); four grandchildren, DaNa' W. Harley (Will, deceased), Christopher Alan Waters (Tammy), Stephanie H. Wallace (John), Jennifer H. Reese (David); seven great-grandchildren, Landon Canady (Allison), Ashley Farmer (Daniel), Ryan Harley, Rebekah Roe (Barrett), Savanna Cromley (Colby), Meghan Wallace, Daniel Reese (Emily); six great-great-grandchildren, Cole Cromley, Nash and Wren Roe, Kylie Cromley, Harley Farmer, and Devyn Reese; and two sisters, Elizabeth Elliott and Ann Nevils.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon for almost 65 years. She taught Sunday School and was director of the children's department for many years.

Special thanks to her caretakers, Mary Myrick, Tonya Lanier, and Julie Vanarsdale, and Hospice of Savannah.

Funeral services were conducted March 6, 2020, in the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home. Interment followed in Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be given to Hospice of Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Ga. 31416 or First Baptist Church of Rincon, 400 N. Columbia Ave., Rincon, Ga 31326.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421