RINCON - Faye Watts Lancaster, 90, passed away at her home on March 3, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born in Gaston, S.C., on March 18, 1929, the second of six children of Leroy and Zennie Watts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur "Pat" Lancaste; brother, Harold LeRoy Watts; sister, Henrietta L. Watts; and step-mother Ellemena L. Watts.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon where she taught a children's Sunday School class for many years. She was an active member in her church throughout the years.
She was employed by the Department of Family & Children Services -Juvenile Court, retiring in 1995.
Survivors include her children, Mary Forrest (Bob), Shirley Bridges (Tom) and Lee Lancaster (Marianne); grandchildren, Robert Forrest Jr. (Tina), Kenneth Lancaster (Sara), Steven Lancaster (Hannah), Harleigh Bowers (Bubba), Spencer Govea and Antonio Govea; Matt Bridges (Merideth), Becky Bradley (Lee); numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Paul E. Watts, Eva W. Poole, and George E. Watts (Betty).
Special recognition is given to Linda and Jessica for the eight years of loving care which helped enable our mother to remain home.
Funeral services were conducted March 7, 2020 fin the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home. Interment followed in Springfield Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to the , www.heart.org, or or Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Ga 31416.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 754-6421
