Mr. Edenfield was born June 5, 1937, to the late Melton and Vita Mae Edenfield. Mr. Edenfield was a boilermaker with more than 58 years of service with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local 26. He was a long-time member of Blitchton Baptist Church and was a member of Pembroke Masonic Lodge #169, F.& A.M. Mr. Edenfield enjoyed fox hunting, drag racing and NASCAR. He also restored Massey Ferguson tractors and 1965 Ford trucks. Mr. Edenfield enjoyed camping and taking care of his rosebushes, but his most important time was with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Rufus Edenfield, and six sisters, Sarah Tucker, Hattie Riner, Beulah Scruggs, Vera Mae Bailey, Martha Robertson and Betty Riner.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mildred U. Kangeter Edenfield of Blitchton; one son and daughter-in-law, Freddie Carl and Linda Edenfield of Brooklet; one daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Mike Jones of Springfield; one brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Betty Mae Edenfield of Blitchton; two sisters, Mandy Boyette of Ellabell and Dorothy Newman of Swainsboro; and five grandchildren, Blake, Brad and Brooks Edenfield, Shelby and John Clark, and Julia Jones.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with the Rev. Darnell Barner officiating.

Interment followed in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

