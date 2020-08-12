Gary Lee Herrod, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Chandler Hospital in Savannah.

Gary was born in Pennsylvania on June 4, 1951. He was married to Louise Brainard Herrod on Feb. 10, 1979. They were married 41 years.

Gary lived in Newton Falls, Ohio for many years before retiring in Savannah. He served in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War.

He was an elder for the Jehovah's Witnesses and love to pioneer as much as possible. He worked for Delphi/Packard for many years and retired early at 48.

Gary enjoyed fishing, cooking, traveling and his Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend. He had an amazing love for his family and always believed in the new system of things.

Gary is survived by wife, Louise Brainard Herrod; daughters, Katrina Casha Herrod Florida and Witney Sabrina Herrod Apodaca; sons-in-law, Nicholas Randall Florida and Jesse Edwin Apodaca; grandson; Donavan Lee Herrod, granddaughters, Nevaeh Hope Herrod and Cali Kenzie Lowry; and brothers-in-law, James Lee Holinbaugh and Loren Daniel Brainard.

Gary was preceded by his parents, Albert Donald Herrod and Alice Geraldine Herrod, and his sister, Linda Ann Holinbaugh.

