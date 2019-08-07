SPRINGFIELD - Mr. George Clifford Martin, 86, passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2019, at Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Martin was an Effingham native, a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and a longtime deacon of the church. He was a welder early in his married life, and a well driller for the last 50-plus years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Boyles Martin; parents, Samuel Phillip Martin and Mary Williams Martin; daughter-in-law, Marian Martin; brothers, Lee Martin and Daniel Martin; sisters, Lillian Holden, Ruby McCollough, and Exie Mae Faircloth; sister-in-laws, Vertilee Martin and Ann Martin. Survivors include his son, George C. Martin, Jr. of Guyton; daughters, Barbara A. Premo (Walter) of Garden City; Annette M. Macy (Arnie) of Pooler, Judy L. Smith (Gerald) of Greensburg, Ky., Nancy S. Collins (Alvie) of Springfield; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and brothers, George S. Martin, and David Martin.
Funeral services were conducted at Riggs Funeral Home on Aug. 4, 2019. Interment followed at Union Cemetery in Springfield.
Sign our guestbook at www.RiggsFH.com
Riggs Funeral Home- Guyton, (912) 772-7047
Published in Effingham Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, 2019