Mr. George Clifford Martin

Service Information
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA
31312
(912)-772-7047
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
Obituary
SPRINGFIELD - Mr. George Clifford Martin, 86, passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2019, at Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Martin was an Effingham native, a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and a longtime deacon of the church. He was a welder early in his married life, and a well driller for the last 50-plus years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Boyles Martin; parents, Samuel Phillip Martin and Mary Williams Martin; daughter-in-law, Marian Martin; brothers, Lee Martin and Daniel Martin; sisters, Lillian Holden, Ruby McCollough, and Exie Mae Faircloth; sister-in-laws, Vertilee Martin and Ann Martin. Survivors include his son, George C. Martin, Jr. of Guyton; daughters, Barbara A. Premo (Walter) of Garden City; Annette M. Macy (Arnie) of Pooler, Judy L. Smith (Gerald) of Greensburg, Ky., Nancy S. Collins (Alvie) of Springfield; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and brothers, George S. Martin, and David Martin.
Funeral services were conducted at Riggs Funeral Home on Aug. 4, 2019. Interment followed at Union Cemetery in Springfield.
