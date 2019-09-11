BLOOMINGDALE - Mr. George T. Johnson, Jr., 70, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, after an extended illness.
Mr. Johnson was born July 14, 1949, to the late George T. Johnson Sr. and Myrtle Lee Stringer Johnson. Mr. Johnson retired from the State of Georgia as the director of operations for Georgia Technology Authority. He loved working with computers and also enjoyed building robots, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and muscle cars.
Mr. George was also an excellent cook and would often prepare one of his favored dishes for a friend or neighbor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children.
Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Michael Stuart of Rincon; nieces and nephews, Jessica O'Donovan, Lawton, Aubrey and Mark Stuart; full-time caretakers, Jessie and Tina Everett of Bloomingdale; best friends, Billy and Peggy Cain of Bloomindale, Tyler Ray, Donovein Everett, Jason Scott, Dylan Driggers, Kayla Driggers, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Ray, Dean Hall and Hunter Hall.
A private interment service will take place in Lower Black Creek Cemetery at a later date.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Effingham Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019