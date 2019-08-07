GUYTON - Inez Cadle, 98, passed away July 31, 2019, at her residence after a long illness.

The Toccoa native was a member of Garden City United Methodist Church. She was instrumental in the ministry of her husband, the Rev. Edward Cadle. She was an X-ray and lab technician during World War II.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mamie Davis; sisters, Rosie (Harris) McKenzie and Ann (Jack) Irvin; brother, J.A. Davis; and grandchildren, Nicholas Cadle, Misty Bridgeforth and Shane Cadle.

The two things Mrs. Inez loved most in life were Jesus and her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, the Rev. Edward Cadle; sons and daughters-in-law, Edward "Eddie" and Joann Cadle, Danny and Lynette Cadle, and Pat and Julie Cadle; daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and David Wegmann, and Mary and Matt Petrivitch; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Aug. 3, 2019, at Springfield United Methoidst Church. Interment followed in Springfield Cemetery Annex

Remembrances: Mission on the Move, P.O. Box 206, Springfield, Ga. 31329 or Garden City United Methodist Church Building Fund, 62 Varnadoe Ave., Garden City, Ga. 30418.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.