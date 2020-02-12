James Everett Hill Sr. of Bowdon passed away Tuesday, Feb.4, 2020, in a local hospital. He was born in Savannah (Chatam County) on Jan. 6, 1954, son of the late Lamar Hill and Mary Phillips Hill. Mr. Hill was a professional flooring installer in his own business and he was a member and deacon of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Angela Jean Denmon Hill of Bowdon; children, Darrell Brogdon and Jill of Arvada, Colo., James E. Hill Jr. and Lisa of Guyton; Holli Plunkett Head and Shane of Villa Rica; Joseph Hill, Bowdon and son-in-love Jessie Plunkett of Waco; grandchildren, Gracin, Gabrielle, David, Emily, Ginger, James III, Sophie, Isaiah, Flynn, Gage, Gia, Mary, Greenleigh, Mae, Kinley and Riggs; a sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Harold Morgan of Guyton; and a brother, Lamar "Buddy" Hill of Faulkville.

Services were conducted Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church. The Rev. Kevin McAdams officiatedand the eulogy was given by James Hill Jr. The deacons of Antioch Church served as pallbearers. Interment followed in Antioch Church Cemetery.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.