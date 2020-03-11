Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane (Alexander) Sandefur. View Sign Service Information Effingham Chapel - Rincon 2460 Highway 21 South Rincon , GA 31326 (912)-754-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

SPRINGFIELD - Jane Alexander Sandefur, 92, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, of a long illness.

A native of Richmond, Calif., she and her husband, Horace A. Sandefur, lived in Savannah for 10 years, moved to Clewiston, Fla., for 20 years and then retired to Savannah on Dean Forest Road in 1991.

In 2001, after illness, they moved to Springfield, Georgia to live close to her daughter, Diane Skinner.

Jane became a child of God in 1974 when she accepted the Lord Jesus as her Savior.

She is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Horace A. Sandefur. She was a homemaker and beloved mother of three daughters, Sylvia (Lynn) Metzger of Gadsden, Ala., Diane (Arnold) Skinner of Springfield and Lynn (David) Galusha of Marietta. She had three grandsons, Ellis (Shannon) Skinner II, Ashley Skinner and Gregory (Amanda) Metzger; one great-grandson, Chris Oliver; and two great- granddaughters, Ansley Skinner and Bricelyn Skinner.

A graveside service was conducted at Clements Chapel in Sycamore near Tifton on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Brother Eric Green of First Baptist Church of Springfield officiated.

