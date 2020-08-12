EDEN - Juanita Turner Flakes, 80, died Aug. 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children.

The North Carolina native was born Jan. 4, 1940. She loved the Lord and found comfort in her faith. She enjoyed the time she had with her husband, her family, her dogs, traveling, country music and NASCAR.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert D. Turner and Mae Chrission Turner; husband, Charles Elton Flakes Sr.; special mother-in-law, Virginia J. Cain; granddaughter, Gina Lynn Ambrose; great-grandson, Gabriel Holland Ammons; and sisters, Margie Crawley, Mary Deal, Vinnie Spencer and Betty Jean Turner; brother, Edward Lee Turner; and three special poodles, Missy, Nicky Noodleand and Pierre.

She is survived by her children, Martha M. Wills, Linda J. Helmly (James Allen "Buddy") and Charles Elton Flakes Jr. (Darlene); brother, Robert D. Turner (Harrietta); eight grandchildren, John Steed (Teresa), Holly Bradley (John), Jacquelyn Ammons (Stephen), Amanda Hargrove ("A.J."), James Allen Helmly III "Jamey", Kristi Nease (Joshua), Christopher Flakes and Ashley Morris (Richard); 10 great-grandchildren, Megan and John Henry Steed, Alyssa and Alaina Mastin, Cody Ambrose, Addison Ammons, Lily and Braxton Hargrove, and Jackson and Gibson Nease. She is also survived by many special cousins, nieces and nephews; a special dog, Precious; and special granddog, Gema Lynn.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Effingham Hospital and East Georgia Regional Medical Center, her niece, Rev. Candy C. Skidmore and her family, and her grandchildren, for all the things done for her.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, followed by funeral services at 4 p.m. in the Effingham Chapel of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home. Interment followed in Rincon Cemetery.

Remembrances may be given to the Humane Society.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

