RINCON - Katherine Perkins Shea, 88, passed away April 15, 2019 at Effingham Extended Care.
The Screven County native was preceded in death by her son, Mike Shea; and her husband of 63 years, Larry Shea, whom she followed all over the world while serving in the military. She raised four children, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Mema. She enjoyed playing bingo and never drove a car.
Survivors include her children, Karen Griffin (Fred R.) and Jennifer Davis (Dwight), John Patrick Shea (Becky) all of Rincon; grandchildren, Shawn Griffin, Brad Griffin, Christopher Shea, Jonathan Griffin and Brent Davis; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services were conducted April 19, 2019, at Springfield Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Effingham Herald on Apr. 29, 2019