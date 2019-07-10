Kevin Frawley

Guest Book
  • "We will miss you Kevin. I can still hear your voice asking..."
    - Dale and Edie Roberson
  • "Deepest Sympathy Remer, I'm close if there's anything at..."
    - Dan Frawley
  • "God is in charge! Kevin is now well and whole, praise our..."
    - Ralph Frawley
  • " Please accept my condolences. I'm so sorry for the loss of..."
Service Information
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA
31326
(912)-754-6421
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Rincon United Methodist Church
Obituary
Kevin Frawley, 41, passed away July 2, 2019 at Pruitt Health after a long illness.
The Chatham County native lived most of his life in Effingham, he was a member of Rincon United Methodist Church and was formerly employed at Kroger. He loved fishing, wrestling, and watching t.v.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Frawley; and brother, Ronald Frawley.
Survivors include his father, Remer R. Frawley; uncles and aunt, Calvin Childers, Ray and Shirley Causey; numerous cousins including, Mark Beasley.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rincon United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sylvania.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Effingham Herald from July 10 to July 16, 2019
