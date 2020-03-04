Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lance Randall Winters. View Sign Service Information Riggs Funeral Home 1979 Highway 119 S Guyton , GA 31312 (912)-772-7047 Obituary



He was born to Caryn Nalani Ramsey on Sept. 12, 1984, in Savannah. He was a native of Effingham County but briefly lived in Nashville, Tenn., and Savannah.

Lance graduated from Effingham County High School, where he enjoyed automotive class, in 2003. After high school, he earned his ASE Master Technician Certification.

For the past five years, Lance was employed at Grove River Machinery. Prior, he worked for Trademark Truck Lines and Old Savannah Tours as a mechanic.

In his free time, Lance enjoyed singing and playing the guitar for anyone who was fortunate enough to hear his amazing voice and talent.

Lance is preceded in death by his grandparents, H.T. And Caroline Beasley; his grandfather, Randall "Butch" Ramsey; his uncle, Randall "Bubba" Ramsey; his nephew, Knox Winters; and his beloved Pit Bull, Lydia.

Surviving are his wife, Karina Winters; his son, Collin "BooBear" Winters; his daughter, Quinn "Puddin" Winters; his grandmother, Nalani Bernardo; his mother, Caryn Ramsey Kapeli; his sister, Valerie (David) Nessmith; his brother, Shane (Danyel) Winters; his sister, Chelsea Lewis; his sister, Caroline Winters; his nephews, David Nessmith and Colton Winters; his nieces, Kimberlyn Nessmith and Anniston Winters; grandmother-in-law, Lana Morey; mother-in-law, Patricia (Carlos) Borges; father-in-law, Daniel Mercado; his sister-in-law, Priscilla Holland; his sister-in-law, Ciara (Cristian) Lopez; his brother-in-law, Isaac Mercado; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that loved him deeply.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday March 7, 2020 at Riggs Funeral Home in Guyton.

Services will be at noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Riggs Funeral Home.

Aeception will follow immediately after the services at 162 Wittkamp Road, Guyton.

Riggs Funeral Home, Guyton (912) 772-7047

