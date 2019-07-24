Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laucy Claudine (Dugger) Arnsdorff. View Sign Service Information Effingham Chapel - Rincon 2460 Highway 21 South Rincon , GA 31326 (912)-754-6421 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Effingham Chapel - Rincon 2460 Highway 21 South Rincon , GA 31326 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Springfield United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



The Effingham County native was a member of Springfield United Methodist Church, former Sunday school teacher and past president of the U.M.W. She and her husband, George served in U.M.C. Lay Witness Missions in several states. She was a member of the Clyo Homemakers Club, loved flowers and gardening, cooking, quilting, sewing and basketweaving, which she demonstrated at Ebenezer Alive for many years. She loved music and played the organ for more than 30 years at Bethel Lutheran Church. She played piano as needed at Springfield U.M.C. and enjoyed playing at Lakeview Manor where she resided for the past six years. Regular Sunday morning devotions were initiated by Claudine when she learned there were none. She used her music to invite residents to join the devotion time. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Bartow Dugger and Laucy Rosannah Zipperer Dugger; husband, George Tillman Arnsdorff Jr.; daughter, Angelyn Wendelken; son Ross Dugger Arnsdorff; sisters, Matilda Rahn and Clara Rahn.

Survivors include her children, Linda Murray (Gerald) and Wendell Arnsdorff (Cheryl); grandchildren, Kim Boothe (Kevin), Jeremy Murray (Marie), Wendy Wilgus (Brian), Amanda Deen (Russ), Justin Arndsorff (Kim), Lauren Boykin (Stuart); 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted July 21, 2019, at Springfield United Methodist Church. Interment followed in Springfield Cemetery Annex.

Remembrances may be given to Springfield United Methodist Church, 210 Cleveland Street, Springfield, Ga. 31329 or CURE,

