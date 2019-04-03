Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pastor LeVoy Thomas Nelms. View Sign

RINCON - Pastor LeVoy Thomas Nelms, 81, passed away March 20, 2019, at his residence.

The Wheeler County native served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was pastor of Maranatha Assembly of God in Rincon for 27 years and at Calvary Assembly of God in Pooler for three years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel David Nelms and Florence Brown Nelms; and siblings, Mattie Mitchell, Sylvia Warren, Leon Nelms and Leroy Nelms.

Survivors include his wife, Voncille Laura Gillis Nelms; children, Vickie Laura Nelms Grovenstein (Donnie) and Joey Thomas "Tommy" Nelms; grandchildren, Alison, Stephanie, Landin, Brandon and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Ansleigh, Haden, Aubrey, Autumn, and Ashton; siblings, Faye Field, Vanzie Gillis, Viney Smith, Roberta Leggett, Aaron Nelms, Larry Nelms, and Verlin Nelms; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 22, 2019, at Marantha Assembly of God. Interment followed in Rincon Cemetery.

Remembrances may be given to Maranatha Assembly of God, 454 Weisenbaker Road, Rincon, Ga. 31326.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421 RINCON - Pastor LeVoy Thomas Nelms, 81, passed away March 20, 2019, at his residence.The Wheeler County native served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was pastor of Maranatha Assembly of God in Rincon for 27 years and at Calvary Assembly of God in Pooler for three years.He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel David Nelms and Florence Brown Nelms; and siblings, Mattie Mitchell, Sylvia Warren, Leon Nelms and Leroy Nelms.Survivors include his wife, Voncille Laura Gillis Nelms; children, Vickie Laura Nelms Grovenstein (Donnie) and Joey Thomas "Tommy" Nelms; grandchildren, Alison, Stephanie, Landin, Brandon and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Ansleigh, Haden, Aubrey, Autumn, and Ashton; siblings, Faye Field, Vanzie Gillis, Viney Smith, Roberta Leggett, Aaron Nelms, Larry Nelms, and Verlin Nelms; and a number of nieces and nephews.Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 22, 2019, at Marantha Assembly of God. Interment followed in Rincon Cemetery.Remembrances may be given to Maranatha Assembly of God, 454 Weisenbaker Road, Rincon, Ga. 31326.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421 Funeral Home Effingham Chapel - Rincon

2460 Highway 21 South

Rincon , GA 31326

912-754-6421 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Effingham Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Effingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close