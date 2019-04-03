RINCON - Pastor LeVoy Thomas Nelms, 81, passed away March 20, 2019, at his residence.
The Wheeler County native served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was pastor of Maranatha Assembly of God in Rincon for 27 years and at Calvary Assembly of God in Pooler for three years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel David Nelms and Florence Brown Nelms; and siblings, Mattie Mitchell, Sylvia Warren, Leon Nelms and Leroy Nelms.
Survivors include his wife, Voncille Laura Gillis Nelms; children, Vickie Laura Nelms Grovenstein (Donnie) and Joey Thomas "Tommy" Nelms; grandchildren, Alison, Stephanie, Landin, Brandon and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Ansleigh, Haden, Aubrey, Autumn, and Ashton; siblings, Faye Field, Vanzie Gillis, Viney Smith, Roberta Leggett, Aaron Nelms, Larry Nelms, and Verlin Nelms; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 22, 2019, at Marantha Assembly of God. Interment followed in Rincon Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to Maranatha Assembly of God, 454 Weisenbaker Road, Rincon, Ga. 31326.
