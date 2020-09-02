Lida Bell Heidt Peth passed from this life Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 2, 1925, the seventh child of 12 born to Jacob Ray and Willie Lee Cochran Heidt.

Living most of her life within a mile of where she was born in Effingham County, she was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She worked in the Lutheran Women's Circle and many other areas of service.

Within her community, she was a 49-year member of the Marlow Farm Bureau, served as chair for various charities such as the March of Dimes and American Heart Association. She held numerous offices in the 1950s and 1960s in the Ideal Home Demonstration Club sponsored by the Georgia Extension Service and was once selected as the Effingham County Homemaker of the Year - an honor she was very proud of.

She was the last surviving member of the 1943 class of Marlow Consolidated High School. She was the valedictorian.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Thomas Harley Peth; her parents; her siblings, Ewell Heidt, Margaret Mooney, Birdie Strickland, Minnie Butler, Odell Wise, Doris Wallace, Sonia Siebert, Maree Patrick and Amelia Dominy, as well as their spouses and her beloved brothers-in-law, Joseph and David Peth and Henry Harden; her son-in-law, Arthur "Bubba" Harrelson; her daughter-in-law, Kim Peth; and her sister-in-law, Melinda Heidt, who was more like another sister.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Peth of Guyton; her daughter, Laura Harrelson of Rincon; grandchildren, Karl Dasher (Erin), Louise Edwards (James), Marnie Dasher (Jonny Thompson), Theresa Mobley (Craig), Crystal Heck (Ronnie), Kim Harrelson (Cindy), Thomas Peth (Celeste Davenport) and Kris Harrelson (Kim); 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Mary Harden of Kansas; brother, Charlie Heidt of Guyton; sister-in-law, Janie Peth of Massachusetts; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, including three special nieces she considered her first grandchildren, Sondra Einig (Gerry), Phyllis Heidt and Debbie Heidt (Bonnie Presley).

Because of COVID-19, all services will be graveside at Zion Lutheran Church, 121 Noel C. Conaway Road, Guyton. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, with the graveside homegoing service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 121 Noel C. Conaway Road, Guyton, Ga. 31312.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

