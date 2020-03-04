Lillian Josephine (Jo) Burrows, 80, passed away peacefully with family at her side under Hospice Care at The Oaks at Pooler on March 2, 2020. She was born in Savannah on Sept. 4, 1939. She was a homemaker for most of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Burrows Dunn (Matthew); a son, Ricky Burrows (Daphne), a sister, Berta Cannon Miller; a sister in law, Sybil Mixon Cannon; six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband,William C. Burrows (Bill); a son, Ronald Lee Burrows (Ronnie); her parents, William and Dollie Cannon; brothers, Robert Cannon and Jesse Cannon; and sister, Vera Barker.

Services will be private.

Remembrances can be made to Hospice SAvannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah Ga. 31406