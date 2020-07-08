RINCON -- Michael Overstreet, 68, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence. Michael was born in Savannah on Aug. 7, 1951, to James and Dolly Overstreet. He served with passion for many years as a police officer and retired after 30+ years of service. In his spare time, Mike found much pleasure playing the guitar, singing, and riding his motorcycle.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Overstreet; and parents, James and Dolly Overstreet. Survivors includ:e his children, Justin Overstreet and his wife, Ashley of Guyton, Jamie Metz and her husband, Teddy of New Hampshire, Kimberly Middleton and her husband, Larry of Guyton, and Kelly Overstreet of Rincon; sister, Deborah Hoskins of Ellabell; grandchildren, Lucas Overstreet, Liam Middleton, Keiran Metz, Karly Middleton, and Ashton Overstreet; aunt, Helen Morton of Rincon; and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Riggs Funeral Home from 5 – 7pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Friday, July 10, 2020, in the chapel of Riggs Funeral Home with burial to follow at 1pm in Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Riggs Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements

