1/1
Michael Overstreet
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RINCON -- Michael Overstreet, 68, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence. Michael was born in Savannah on Aug. 7, 1951, to James and Dolly Overstreet. He served with passion for many years as a police officer and retired after 30+ years of service. In his spare time, Mike found much pleasure playing the guitar, singing, and riding his motorcycle.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Overstreet; and parents, James and Dolly Overstreet. Survivors includ:e his children, Justin Overstreet and his wife, Ashley of Guyton, Jamie Metz and her husband, Teddy of New Hampshire, Kimberly Middleton and her husband, Larry of Guyton, and Kelly Overstreet of Rincon; sister, Deborah Hoskins of Ellabell; grandchildren, Lucas Overstreet, Liam Middleton, Keiran Metz, Karly Middleton, and Ashton Overstreet; aunt, Helen Morton of Rincon; and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Riggs Funeral Home from 5 – 7pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Friday, July 10, 2020, in the chapel of Riggs Funeral Home with burial to follow at 1pm in Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Riggs Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Effingham Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Burial
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved