Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Mrs. Lewis was the eldest child of the late Marie Franklin Deal Lee and Lewis Carter Deal. She was a 1941 graduate of Statesboro High School where she played forward in girls basketball and led the team to a state championship in 1940. She was later inducted into the Statesboro Athletic Hall of Fame.

She was married for nearly 50 years to the late O.B Lewis Sr., who preceded her in death in 1991.

An accomplished baker, caterer, floral designer and seamstress, Mrs. Lewis was a lifetime entrepreneur, having owned and operated Lewis Bakery, Gift Shop and Florist in Rincon. For many years she taught cake decorating and directed many local weddings.

After accepting Christ as a young woman at First Baptist Church Port Wentworth, Mrs. Lewis, along with her husband, served in many capacities in First Baptist Church Port Wentworth, Faith Baptist in Rincon and finally First Baptist Church Statesboro. She was active in the WMU, having served as director. She also served in the children's ministry, Sunday school and was a Bible school teacher, as well as serving in church missions. Mrs. Lewis assisted with the Health and Wellness Fair, the quarterly traffic survey, the Extension Teen Mother Intervention Project, RVI Project and made baby gowns for use at Bulloch Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Lewis was the 1990 Georgia Homemaker of the year.

For the last five years, Mrs. Lewis has been a resident of Southern Manor Retirement Inn where she was active in the morning devotional, the parade committee and was a founding member of the Statesboro Golden K Kiwanis Club.

Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, O.B. Lewis Sr.; four brothers, Carl Deal, Wilbur Lewis Deal, Joe Deal and Bunny Deal; one sister, Janice Lewis; a daughter-in-law, Dianne Lewis; and a son-in-law, Dale Wilkinson.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Bonita Wilkinson of Statesboro and Beth (Danny) Lively of Lake Oconee; one son, O.B. "Benny" (Marcia) Lewis of Statesboro; two sisters, Mary Taylor of Portal and Janelle (Raybon) Anderson of Statesboro; and two brothers, Dan Deal of Brooklet and Paul Franklin Deal of Statesboro; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Church. Dr. John Waters officiated.

Burial followed at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Ron, Joe and Al Deal, Mike Anderson, Steve Lewis and Don Taylor.

Members of the Fidelis Sunday School class were honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory, Statesboro Mrs. Mildred Deal Lewis, 96, after living a long and beautiful life, passed away March 26, 2019, just before sunrise at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro.Mrs. Lewis was the eldest child of the late Marie Franklin Deal Lee and Lewis Carter Deal. She was a 1941 graduate of Statesboro High School where she played forward in girls basketball and led the team to a state championship in 1940. She was later inducted into the Statesboro Athletic Hall of Fame.She was married for nearly 50 years to the late O.B Lewis Sr., who preceded her in death in 1991.An accomplished baker, caterer, floral designer and seamstress, Mrs. Lewis was a lifetime entrepreneur, having owned and operated Lewis Bakery, Gift Shop and Florist in Rincon. For many years she taught cake decorating and directed many local weddings.After accepting Christ as a young woman at First Baptist Church Port Wentworth, Mrs. Lewis, along with her husband, served in many capacities in First Baptist Church Port Wentworth, Faith Baptist in Rincon and finally First Baptist Church Statesboro. She was active in the WMU, having served as director. She also served in the children's ministry, Sunday school and was a Bible school teacher, as well as serving in church missions. Mrs. Lewis assisted with the Health and Wellness Fair, the quarterly traffic survey, the Extension Teen Mother Intervention Project, RVI Project and made baby gowns for use at Bulloch Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Lewis was the 1990 Georgia Homemaker of the year.For the last five years, Mrs. Lewis has been a resident of Southern Manor Retirement Inn where she was active in the morning devotional, the parade committee and was a founding member of the Statesboro Golden K Kiwanis Club.Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, O.B. Lewis Sr.; four brothers, Carl Deal, Wilbur Lewis Deal, Joe Deal and Bunny Deal; one sister, Janice Lewis; a daughter-in-law, Dianne Lewis; and a son-in-law, Dale Wilkinson.Surviving are her loving daughters, Bonita Wilkinson of Statesboro and Beth (Danny) Lively of Lake Oconee; one son, O.B. "Benny" (Marcia) Lewis of Statesboro; two sisters, Mary Taylor of Portal and Janelle (Raybon) Anderson of Statesboro; and two brothers, Dan Deal of Brooklet and Paul Franklin Deal of Statesboro; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.Funeral services were held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Church. Dr. John Waters officiated.Burial followed at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers were Ron, Joe and Al Deal, Mike Anderson, Steve Lewis and Don Taylor.Members of the Fidelis Sunday School class were honorary pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory, Statesboro Funeral Home Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

(912) 764-7725 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Effingham Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Effingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close