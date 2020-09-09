GUYTON - Nancy Eugenia Brown, 76, passed away at home Sept. 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Nancy was born to Wade and Minnie Brezel on April 6, 1944. She spent most of her childhood in Georgia and northern South Carolina, often living with relatives. In adulthood, she settled in Savannah.

She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Brown; son, Todd Smith (Donna), and granddaughter, Bailey; her daughter, Charlene Stengle (Donald), and granddaughter, Sara; stepdaugther, Sheri Roberts, and her children, Ashlie and Ben; stepson, Jacob Brown (Samantha), and their children, Anna and Jake. Other family survivors include Wade (Brezzy) Brezel of Tybee Island, Linda Church (Bruce) of Decatur, Charles Brezel (Dee) of Port Orange, Fla., Suzie Tackett of Spring Hill, Fla.; and numerous family member in the Pickens, SC area.

She liked to dance and loved music. She and Bill attended numerous concerts around the Southeast including trips to Louisville, Ky., Biloxi, Miss., Atlanta, and Charleston, S.C., to see and hear their favorite artists, including the Eagles.

Nancy liked to travel. She and Bill made several vacation trips to the mountains with friends over the years.

They visited Fort Worth, Texas, the Grand Canyon and San Diego, Calif. They flew to Minneapolis. Minn., to shop at the Mall of America's 500 stores and she bought one item.

All who knew her knew she was the nicest, kindest, person you could meet. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at North Salem Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421

