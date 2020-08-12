Or Copy this URL to Share

SPRINGFIELD - Nellie E. Arnsdorff, 105, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at Effingham Extended Care.

The Effingham County native was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and a homemaker.

Survivors include her sister, Clara B. Freyermuth; nieces and nephews, Libby Heidt, Jacqueline Bevill, Winton Arnsdorff, Jerry Freyermuth and C.L. Arnsdorff; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were conducted Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1022, Springfield, Ga. 31329.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

