Novella Jane Hughes
1947 - 2020
Novella Jane Hughes, 72, was given her angel wings on May 18, 2020. She spent her last hours at home surrounded by her loving family.
Jane was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 2, 1947 to parents, Arthur D. Sumner and Novella Brannon.
She was married to the love of her life, Joseph David Hughes, for the past 32 years. She often called David her "biggest cheerleader." The couple resided in Clyo.
Jane Hughes was a pillar of her community. She was the owner of International Mortgage in Rincon for the past 30 years and was also the owner of International Place. She was a huge supporter to all Effingham County small businesses. She believed in helping each of our local businesses become successful and served as a mentor to many local business owners.
She was always able and happy to serve the people of Effingham County in any capacity she felt she could make a difference. Jane served on the Board of Directors for the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors for Treutlen House and was a loyal member of the Effingham Noon Rotary Club for many years. She was a loyal member of the Democratic party and also a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy.
Jane Hughes was a philanthropist with a heart of gold and generous to local charities. Her two favorites were Mission on the Move with the Springfield United Methodist Church and the Empty Stocking Fund.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur D. Sumner and Novella Brannon, and her daughter, Stephanie Hope Ballard.
She is survived by her husband Joseph David Hughes, sons William "Tripp" Franklin Ballard and Wesley "Tye" (Jennifer) Ballard, granddaughter Stephanie Caroline Moore, great grandson Daxton William Moore, step-mother, Miriam Sumner, half-brothers, Arthur (Doris) Sumner and Burton (Karen) Sumner. She is also survived by her special friend and niece, Tara McMinn Arrowood.
Jane Hughes will be sorely missed by her devoted family; friends and her community, a place where she has always been known for spreading love, kindness and support.
Graveside funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

Published in Effingham Herald from May 20 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
