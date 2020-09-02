1/
Paula Adele (Kelm) Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPRINGFIELD - Paula Adele Kelm Hunt, 83, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Memorial Health.
The Tappan, N.Y., native loved cross stitching and sewing, as well as being a great cook and Army wife. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Hunt; and granddaughters, Grace Murphy and Caitlyn Hunt.
She is survived by her children, Gordon Murphy, David Hunt (Julie), Steven Hunt (Jean) and Diana Hunt Usher (Kenny); grandchildren, Will Murphy, Stefanie Ankrom (Shawn), Sawyer Hunt, Cheyenne Hunt, Carson Hunt, Luke Usher, Gabrielle Usher and Lauren Usher; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Mason Ankrom; and two brothers, Richard Kelm and Gene Kelm.
A private graveside services will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Remembrances: American Cancer Society.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Effingham Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved