SPRINGFIELD - Paula Adele Kelm Hunt, 83, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Memorial Health.
The Tappan, N.Y., native loved cross stitching and sewing, as well as being a great cook and Army wife. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Hunt; and granddaughters, Grace Murphy and Caitlyn Hunt.
She is survived by her children, Gordon Murphy, David Hunt (Julie), Steven Hunt (Jean) and Diana Hunt Usher (Kenny); grandchildren, Will Murphy, Stefanie Ankrom (Shawn), Sawyer Hunt, Cheyenne Hunt, Carson Hunt, Luke Usher, Gabrielle Usher and Lauren Usher; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Mason Ankrom; and two brothers, Richard Kelm and Gene Kelm.
A private graveside services will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Remembrances: American Cancer Society
