Mr. Philip Kraverotis
GUYTON - Mr. Philip Kraverotis, 59, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Kraverotis worked for many years as a certified law enforcement officer, jailer and explosive K-9 handler. His most recent job was working for the Effingham County Sheriff's Office as a Blue Coat.
He was an avid Patriots fan, enjoyed collecting silver coins and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Aimie Kraverotis; children, Eddie and Stephanie; sister, Chrissy Lively; brothers, Joe and Peter Kraverotis; beloved German Sheppard fur babies Jandi and Carolina; and many other family members and friends.
Services were conducted Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Riggs Funeral Home.
Riggs Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Effingham Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
10:00 AM
Riggs Funeral Home
