GUYTON - Mr. Philip Kraverotis, 59, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Kraverotis worked for many years as a certified law enforcement officer, jailer and explosive K-9 handler. His most recent job was working for the Effingham County Sheriff's Office as a Blue Coat.

He was an avid Patriots fan, enjoyed collecting silver coins and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include his loving wife, Aimie Kraverotis; children, Eddie and Stephanie; sister, Chrissy Lively; brothers, Joe and Peter Kraverotis; beloved German Sheppard fur babies Jandi and Carolina; and many other family members and friends.

Services were conducted Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Riggs Funeral Home.

Riggs Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.

