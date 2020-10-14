Or Copy this URL to Share

GUYTON - Remer R. Frawley, 76, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The longtime Effingham County resident was a member of Rincon United Methodist Church. He was a retired groundskeeper at Fort Stewart.

Remer was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Frawley; two sons, Ronald and Kevin Frawley; and sister, Cathryn Childers.

He is survived by a nephew, Mark Beasley; and numerous cousins.

Graveside services were conducted Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sylvania.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421

