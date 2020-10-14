1/
Remer R. Frawley
GUYTON - Remer R. Frawley, 76, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The longtime Effingham County resident was a member of Rincon United Methodist Church. He was a retired groundskeeper at Fort Stewart.
Remer was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Frawley; two sons, Ronald and Kevin Frawley; and sister, Cathryn Childers.
He is survived by a nephew, Mark Beasley; and numerous cousins.
Graveside services were conducted Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sylvania.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421

Published in Effingham Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
OCT
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
4 entries
October 10, 2020
Remer will be missed greatly. He was a kind man. Always doing God’s work, serving others. I know he’s in heaven celebrating with Jesus, Nancy, Ronald, and Kevin. And I know God said, “Well done thy good and faithful servant.”
Wendi Van Leuven
Family
October 9, 2020
First time I met Remer was at Thanksgiving dinner 2001 in his home. Couple months later we were family. He became a good friend and over time I learned how decent a man he was. I'll miss him but I know he is much happier now. One day I'll see him again.
Calvin
Family
October 9, 2020
Remer I'm going to miss you so much. I know you're at Home with our Lord and all the family. Thank you for spending your time with us. You were so kind to
everyone.
Carolyn Frawley Helms
Family
October 9, 2020
Remer was a very special 1st cousin. We grew up together and have always maintained contact.

He loved our Lord Jesus, also fishing, recently losing his fishing partner and son, Kevin. Now he has been reunited with him and all his family and friends!

May God bless Calvin and Mark to continue the good fight here on earth.

Praise God, He is Wonderful! Bless us all!
Ivy Ralph Frawley
Family
