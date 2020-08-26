Rhonda Denise Turner (Miles), "Mimi," unexpectedly and tragically passed away Aug. 12, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Ashley (Christopher) Beard and Allen Miles; three grandchildren, Greyson Beard, Raelynn Miles and Pierson Beard; her father, Fonnie Miles; as well as several other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Miles.

Rhonda was born Dec. 18, 1965. in Horry County, S.C. She lived her life with enthusiasm, joy and boldness. Her energy was contagious and she served as an inspiration to many. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel like family.

Her three "heartbeats" gave her purpose and immense joy. Being a "Mimi" came naturally and they loved her back with just as much intensity.

Rhonda was employed as a successful senior sales associate and sales manager. She was encouraging, confident and a team player. She earned her Peer Support certification and was proud to give back to the community that gave so much to her.

Everyone who knew Rhonda loved her for her kind and generous nature. She was full of adventure and laughter and will be missed by many. At her request, she will be cremated.

A marker will be placed at Hillcrest Abbey West for others to come honor her life in their time.

