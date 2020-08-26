1/1
Rhonda Denise (Miles) Turner
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda Denise Turner (Miles), "Mimi," unexpectedly and tragically passed away Aug. 12, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Ashley (Christopher) Beard and Allen Miles; three grandchildren, Greyson Beard, Raelynn Miles and Pierson Beard; her father, Fonnie Miles; as well as several other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Miles.
Rhonda was born Dec. 18, 1965. in Horry County, S.C. She lived her life with enthusiasm, joy and boldness. Her energy was contagious and she served as an inspiration to many. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel like family.
Her three "heartbeats" gave her purpose and immense joy. Being a "Mimi" came naturally and they loved her back with just as much intensity.
Rhonda was employed as a successful senior sales associate and sales manager. She was encouraging, confident and a team player. She earned her Peer Support certification and was proud to give back to the community that gave so much to her.
Everyone who knew Rhonda loved her for her kind and generous nature. She was full of adventure and laughter and will be missed by many. At her request, she will be cremated.
A marker will be placed at Hillcrest Abbey West for others to come honor her life in their time.
Familes First Funeral Care

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Effingham Herald from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved