GUYTON - Robbie Price Lowe, 75 died Feb. 24, 2020, in the care of her family and Hospice Savannah at Effingham Care Center after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born July 3, 1944, Robbie was employed by the Effingham County Board of Education until her retirement in 2014. Robbie loved to dance and was a beloved mother to her daughter, sons and their spouses. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert Price, and her mother, Juanita Gambrell. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Arnsdorff (David), and sons, Sandy Loper (Shanna) and Shane Edwards, and grandchildren ,Gracin and Ike Loper; siblings, Lyn Neidlinger, Jan Chavous (Clyde), Bobby Price (Brenda), Howard Gambrell (Robin), Jamie Gambrell and Jerome Gambrell.
The funeral was conducted Feb. 28, 2020, in the Effingham Chapen of Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home. Interment followed at Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Gary Neidlinger, Dustin Arnsdorff, Grant Arnsdorff, Garrett Arnsdorff, Clarence Gnann and Randy Wood.
Remembrances: (michaeljfox.org).
A special thank you to the Effingham Care Center for their love and care.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.
Published in Effingham Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020