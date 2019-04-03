Roberta "Bonnie" S. Hutchison, 64, passed away in the early hours of March 22, 2019, while in hospice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta S. "Bonnie" Hutchison.
Originally from South Florida, Bonnie moved to Effingham County in 1992 and worked as a cosmetologist in several salons over the years. She moved to Woodstock in 2018 to live with her daughter.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Ashlie (Derek) Wagner, and her brother, Robert (Diane) Schumaker, as well as one granddaughter and one niece.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home at 760 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta, Ga. 30315.
Published in Effingham Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2019