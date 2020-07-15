1/1
Romona Jane (Shamblin) Williams
1954 - 2020
Romona Jane Shamblin Williams of St. Albans, W. Va., passed away June 3, 2020.
Born July 10, 1954, Romona is survived by her son Matthew Searles, grandson Matthew Sesco, granddaughter Bianca Searles, grandson Nathan Brown, her beloved dog Chachi, sister Teresa Harmon Wilson, brother David Shamblin (Christie) and brother Mark Shamblin (Janet) and a large extended family.
Romona was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed serving with the young.
Her spirit of humor, kindness, love of family and love of children will be missed.

Published in Effingham Herald from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.
